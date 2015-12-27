Messi has changed Barcelona's history - Bartomeu

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has stressed Lionel Messi is one of three players to have changed the Camp Nou side's recent history and feels the club can only make do without their star player for a number of weeks.

The Argentina international spent two months on the sidelines earlier this season due to a knee injury, but his absence had little impact on Barcelona as Luis Suarez and Neymar stepped up to the plate.

Nevertheless, Messi remains the Catalans' undisputed star and best player in the history of the game in the eyes of Bartomeu.

"Messi is one of three players to have made a major impact at Barcelona recently," Bartomeu said at the 10th edition of the Dubai International Sports Conference.

"At first, there was Johan Cruyff, first as a player and then as a coach.

"Then there was Ronaldinho, who brought a smile back on our face.

"And then there was Messi, who is not only the best player in the world for me, but also the best player in the history of the game. We can only survive without Messi for a number of weeks."

Bartomeu also had words of praise for Neymar, who has been in sublime form in 2015-16 and has already netted 14 goals in 13 La Liga appearances this campaign.

"Neymar will be the star of the game in the future, even if he is already a key figure right now," he added.