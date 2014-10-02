Messi not focused on La Liga scoring record

The Argentinian homed in on Telmo Zerra's record of 251 goals in the Spanish top flight with a brace in last weekend's 6-0 demolition of Granada.

However, Messi insists the milestone is far from the forefront of his mind as he prepares to help Barca bounce back from a UEFA Champions League defeat at Paris Saint-Germain against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

"Right now I am not thinking about the record," he said. "But it is nice to be the record top scorer in one of the best leagues in the world.

"It will come when it comes."

Messi was linked with a switch to PSG earlier this year, but stressed on Thursday there was never any doubt in his mind that he would remain at Camp Nou.

"Everything went very fast because it was easy," he added. "I had no doubts about staying.

"This summer we have signed great players, who have adapted very fast to Barcelona. We have a great group now."

Barcelona are unbeaten in six league matches this season and are yet to concede a goal in domestic competition.