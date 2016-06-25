Messi: Now is not a time to give nothing

Lionel Messi might have been embroiled in something of an argument with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) on Thursday, but he spent his Friday imploring his team-mates to give their all in the Copa America Centenario final against Chile.

Messi took to social media to voice his displeasure with the AFA after their flight to New Jersey ahead of the final was delayed, but he called for everyone to unite for one final push in the United States as Argentina look to avoid Copa America final heartbreak at the hands of Chile for the second year running.

"Now is not the time to give nothing because we are very close to achieving the objective that we came here to achieve," he said.

"In this last year, we have grown a lot as a group and as a team. We arrived in a very good way.

"We are very excited and eager to play the final."

And Messi is prepared to hold up his part of the bargain, saying he wants to make history with his nation.

"I would like to change history and to be a champion with the national team," he said.

"Argentina was a very solid team throughout the tournament.

"It would not be a failure, but a big disappointment losing a third consecutive final [after the 2014 World Cup and 2015 Copa America].

"I think that it will quite similar to the previous year.

"We are used to playing late, we don't have pressure in that sense, so hopefully we can win and enjoy this moment."