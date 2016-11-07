Messi reaches 500 Barcelona goals

Lionel Messi's goal against Sevilla on Sunday took his tally to 500 for Barcelona.

The Argentina captain struck with a cool finish in the 43rd minute as Luis Enrique's men came from behind to win 2-1 at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Messi's 16th goal of the season - and 27th career strike against Sevilla - took him to the 500 mark including friendly matches.

The 29-year-old's total has come from 592 matches in the club's colours.

Barca broke down his tally after the match, with Messi's 320 goals in LaLiga the biggest contributor to his total.

Excluding friendlies, Barca's record scorer has 469 club goals to his name.