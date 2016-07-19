Messi retired in a 'mad' moment, says Funes Mori

Argentina defender Ramiro Funes Mori believes Lionel Messi was "mad" when he announced his international retirement in the aftermath of their Copa America final defeat.

A penalty-shootout loss at the hands of Chile was Argentina's third defeat in a major final in as many years after World Cup and more Copa heartbreak.

After the loss in the United States, Messi revealed that he did not have the will to continue with the national team.

Also a member of Argentina's Copa squad, Everton centre-back Funes Mori is just one of many to express a desire to see Messi back in the blue and white jersey before the 2018 World Cup.

"It was said at a sad moment, not just for Messi, but for all of us," the defender is quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"We wanted to win the cup but at the end of the day we couldn't make it but hopefully he decides to come back.

"Maybe he said it in a moment when he was mad but hopefully for football, for the people and for everything, we need these kind of players because they are different."