Messi reveals potential Argentine destination

Lionel Messi remains uncertain about his long-term future, but if he ever was to return to his native Argentina there is only one club he would play for.

Messi said he would only return home to play for Newell's Old Boys, the club he played his youth football with before Barcelona snapped him up for their famed La Masia academy.

"If I go back to Argentina tomorrow, which I would love, the club I would be play for would be Newell's," Messi told Urban Planet.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner put no timeframe on if or when that would occur but said any move back to Argentina would be years away.

"As I said before, I do not know when it will be, or whether I will or not," Messi continued.

"Now if I think of the day, and if that occurs, it will be in several years.

"The reality is I do not know what will happen from now until tomorrow, so I cannot say or promise that I will return, because it would not be honest of me.

"But yes, I can assure you that I would love to play in the Argentine league and for Newell's, but from there it depends on many things."

Messi also discussed how he keeps himself hungry to keep winning and breaking records.

"The truth is I do not think about that. I appreciate it, I get happy with the nice things said and heard about me, but as I said before, I concentrate on enjoying what I like, which is playing football," he explained.

"I try to be better every day, to keep learning and not be satisfied with what I have."

And in the short term, Messi is only focused on winning everything in front of him.

"My goal is always to win everything you can, either with Barcelona or the Argentina national team. I think this Copa America that is coming is a new opportunity for us," he said.

"Having been so close in two consecutive finals, arrives now a new opportunity to try to win. We'll do our best to get it. That's the dream of the whole group, which has been fighting since before the World Cup."