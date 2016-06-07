Messi starts from bench against Copa champions Chile
Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been nursing a back injury leading into Monday's Copa America Centenario blockbuster in Santa Clara.
Lionel Messi will start from the bench in Argentina's opening Copa America Centenario fixture against defending champions Chile.
Nursing a back injury, captain Messi was named among the substitutes for Monday's blockbuster Group D clash in Santa Clara, a rematch of last year's Copa America final.
Messi, who had trained away from his team-mates leading into the match, was under an injury cloud after sustaining a back problem in a friendly on May 27.
The 28-year-old hobbled off the pitch in pain during Argentina's 1-0 win over Honduras in San Juan, eventually substituted, after suffering rib and back contusions.
Argentina will be hopeful of having Messi - who scored 41 goals in all competitions as Barca won La Liga, Copa del Rey, the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup in 2015-16 - back for the remaining group fixtures against Panama and Bolivia as the 14-time Copa champions seek to end a 23-year wait for a major trophy.
