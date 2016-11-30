Messi, Suarez and Neymar world's best - Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho ranks Barcelona's fearsome trident of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar as the three best players in world football.

The debate among fans and pundits alike often comes down to who is the greater talent, Barca's Messi or Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo - who is favourite to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or award in a year in which he has won the Champions League and Euro 2016.

However, Liverpool star Coutinho - while rating Ronaldo's unquestionable ability - believes the fluency with which Messi, Suarez and Neymar play with each other gives the trio the edge in terms of who can be considered the best.

"My top three players in the world are the MSN trio," Coutinho told FourFourTwo.

"Obviously there are others, at Real Madrid too, like Cristiano Ronaldo.

"But those three complete each other. One is fast, the other is skilful and then there is the top scorer. So they really complete each other."