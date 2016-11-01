Messi surpasses Raul to break another record

Lionel Messi set another record on Tuesday after scoring a 54th goal in the Champions League group stage.

The Argentina star started and finished a wonderful Barcelona move which put his side 1-0 up against Manchester City at the Etihad - sending Neymar away down the left before sprinting the length of the field to take a return pass in his stride and stroke the ball past Willy Caballero.

The goal means Messi has now edged ahead of Raul as the leading scorer in group stage football in Europe's premier club competition.

Former Real Madrid striker Raul managed his 53 goals for Los Blancos and Schalke.