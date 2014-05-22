Metz coach rewarded with contract extension

The former Metz defender has enjoyed plenty of success since returning to the Stade Saint-Symphorien for a second stint as manager in 2012.

After winning the Championnat National at the first attempt, the 53-year-old then oversaw Metz's charge to the Ligue 2 title in 2013-14, as they won the division by 11 points from Lens.

And having taken Metz back to the top tier for the first time since their relegation in 2008, Cartier has agreed a new deal to keep him under contract until 2016.

"Albert Cartier is perfectly integrated into the 'new FC Metz' wanted by the president of Les Garnets," read a statement on the club's website.

"It was natural that the trust between the two men blossomed over the past two seasons (and) led to the extension of the contract."

Cartier, who first managed the club between 2000 and 2002, was named Ligue 2 coach of the year for his efforts in 2013-14.