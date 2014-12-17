Metz suspend Maiga after unauthorised absence

The West Ham loanee made an impressive start to his time at Stade Saint-Symphorien with four goals in his first 10 league appearances, but he has not featured in Metz's last three matches.

Maiga failed to appear for Metz's trip to Marseille on December 7 and subsequently has not been picked by head coach Albert Cartier amid reports his loan spell could be cut short.

However, he will be available for selection this weekend against Monaco after serving a two-day ban that was announced on Wednesday.

"Metz striker Modibo Maiga did not appear at the airport the day of travel to Marseille," a statement read.

"He was punished with a two-day lay-off by the disciplinary committee of Metz.

"In accordance with the provisions of the ban he will therefore be able to return to training on Friday 19 December."

Maiga will be hoping to make an impact for Metz in the club's upcoming games to impress Mali coach Henryk Kasperczak ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in January.