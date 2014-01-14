Meulensteen boosted by Hangeland return

The influential Norway centre-back has not featured for the London club for almost three months due to a sciatic nerve problem.

The 32-year-old is set to play some part in the FA Cup third round replay against Norwich City on Tuesday, though, and manager Meulensteen is delighted to welcome back the defender.

"It's a massive boost to have him back because he has been here for so long and knows the club inside out," the Dutchman told the Fulham Chronicle.

"He knows how important it is to get things back on track and has been very frustrated with the injury. He's knocking on the door and is raring to go.

"He's an experienced central defender who is calm on the ball and capable of playing out of the back and feeding the ball to the midfield.

"He's an attacking threat in the opposition box with set-plays and corners as well."

Hangeland has made only eight appearances for Fulham this season and has been sorely missed as the Craven Cottage outfit sit just a point above the relegation zone.