Meulensteen promised funds by owner Khan

The Craven Cottage outfit have slumped into the Premier League's bottom three at the halfway stage of the season, with only 16 points garnered from 19 matches.

Fulham's latest outing in the top-flight came in a humiliating 6-0 defeat at Hull City, with all six goals coming in the second half.

Meulensteen has busy working on his backroom team in recent weeks with Alan Curbishley appointed first team technical director, and Ray Wilkins hired as assistant head coach.

The Dutchman now plans to put forward a list of players to Khan he feels can steer Fulham to Premier League survival.

He said: "We've got a nice, dynamic staff around me, with some young guys that I know from a long time ago that understand my principles and values, and I've got Alan Curbishley and Ray Wilkins in as two people with vast experience in management.

"All that can only contribute to making sure we've got a better chance of staying in the Premier League.

"I've been assured I'm going to get the support I need. Whatever funds I don't know, we haven't really spoken about that.

"He (Khan) knows how important it is for us to stay in the Premier League, and with the additions of Alan and Ray it will make our case even stronger, that if we do think we need to improve and we need support, that we can put an even stronger case forward.

"We might have a wish-list to some extent, but it may very well not be possible. We'll look at every opportunity, and everything that will improve us, we'll put a case forward for it."

Fulham continue their bid for survival at home to fellow strugglers West Ham on Wednesday.