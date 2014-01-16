Meulensteen silent over Morrison latest

The Dutchman revealed on Tuesday that the club had seen a bid for West Ham's Ravel Morrison, a player he worked with at Manchester United, turned down.

West Ham subsequently lodged a complaint with the Premier League that was thought to relate to those comments, but Meulensteen refused to answer questions regarding transfer activity at his press conference ahead of Fulham's trip to Arsenal on Saturday.

"Where things stand is that I'm not going to make any comment on (transfer rumours) because I'm going to get into trouble," he said.

"I think it's wise at this moment in time that we don't comment on anything that's happening regarding any transfer news or speculation.

"Things are in hand with the club, with (CEO) Alistair Mackintosh, and that's where I want to leave it."

Meulensteen has been busy assessing his side's last outing in the Premier League - a shock 4-1 home defeat to Sunderland.

"We reviewed the Sunderland game and had to question how the scoreline came about," he continued.

"At times, we’ve been too open."

Looking ahead to this weekend's encounter, Meulensteen added: "I've always had a lot of respect for Arsenal with the way they want to play football."