Meunier: Kimpembe is like Kompany

Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Presnel Kimpembe has earned comparisons to Vincent Kompany from clubmate Thomas Meunier.

The Belgium right-back said 21-year-old Kimpembe is "exceptional" because of the way he helps PSG to build attacks from the back.

Kimpembe has played regularly for PSG this season due to Thiago Silva's hip injury, while the sale of David Luiz back to Chelsea could see him keep his place in the back line.

"He is exceptional," Meunier said of Kimpembe ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 clash with Saint-Etienne on Friday.

"I love his style of play. I can easily compare it with Kompany.

"Presnel has this elegance, it is easy for him to play. He is modern and builds from the back.

"When I see the other kids, I say Kimpembe is the level."

PSG will be seeking to bounce back from defeat to Monaco in their last Ligue 1 game before the international break, but Meunier described the loss as a "mis-step".

"We will lose more games," he said. "Do not overreact.

"We have the capacity to recover. It was just a mis-step. The whole of France will see PSG in the coming weeks.

"Do not draw any conclusions now. The coach tries to teach us a certain mentality and we react well to it. There is a good feedback from the group.

"My desire is to be on the field. I do my best to try to convince the coach."