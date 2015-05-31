Mexico 3 Guatemala 0: Herrera brace ensures farewell victory

Mexico started their final Copa America preparations in fine style, cruising past Guatemala 3-0 at home on Saturday.

In their first of three pre-tournament friendlies, Mexico extended Guatemala's winless run to five games, with Eduardo Herrera scoring a brace for the home side in Tuxtla Gutierrez, as Miguel Herrera's side bid farewell to their home fans.

Mexico's final two friendlies before the Copa America begins in Chile on June 11 will be held away from home.

Herrera, who scored with his first touch for Mexico in April, made it three goals in four matches in his fledgling international career, with strikes either side of half-time.

On the half-hour mark, Mexico wing-back Gerardo Flores bravely slid in against Guatemala goalkeeper Ricardo Jerez to hook the ball back for Herrera to finish.

It was 2-0 in the 63rd minute when Hugo Ayala split the visitors' defence to pick out Herrera's run and the Pumas UNAM striker converted across Jerez from a tight angle, while Jesus Corona completed Mexico's win 11 minutes later with a tap-in from Raul Jimenez's cross.

Mexico will continue their Copa America preparations with friendlies against Peru (June 3) and Brazil (June 7).

Herrera's team have drawn hosts Chile, Ecuador and Bolivia in Group A.

Mexico will start their campaign against Bolivia on June 12.