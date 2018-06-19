Mexico boss backs Lozano for Premier League move

Hirving Lozano "has the tools to play in the Premier League" according to Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio, who backed the PSV striker to take his side a long way at the World Cup.

Everton and Arsenal have been linked with the 22-year-old, who scored for Mexico as they recorded a 1-0 victory over Germany in their World Cup Group F opener.

Lozano scored 17 goals in 29 Eredivisie appearances for PSV in 2017-18, and Osorio claimed he has the qualities to play in a stronger league.

"Since he moved to PSV Eindhoven, I think he has made the next step up," Osorio told Sky Sports News. "He's an unbelievable prospect.

"His pace, his ability to take people on makes me believe that he is a player that will go very far, hopefully he can show that in the next game.

"I just think that whoever takes a chance on him will do well. His pace and again his ability to take people on, he can play in any league and any place.

"I think he will be able to - and he has the tools to play - in the Premier League."