Mexico capitalised on 'the mistakes we made' - Schafer
Jesus Corona's goal early in the second half "killed" Jamaica's CONCACAF Gold Cup hopes, according to Winfried Schafer.
Jamaica coach Winfried Schafer conceded his team deserved to lose Sunday's CONCACAF Gold Cup final but was frustrated how the Caribbean nation handed goals to Mexico on a platter.
Mexico triumphed 3-1 in Philadelphia to claim their seventh title in the Gold Cup era and 10th CONCACAF championship overall, while Jamaica missed out on a maiden trophy in their first continental final.
Schafer, who insisted he was proud of his team, was left frustrated with how Mexico scored their three goals - particularly Jesus Corona's strike just after half-time, which the 65-year-old German coach claimed "was the goal that really killed us".
Mexico led 1-0 at the break thanks to Andres Guardado's volley, with Jamaica leaving the opposing captain unmarked at the back post, while Corona made it 2-0 in the 47th minute after stealing possession from Michael Hector just 25 yards from goal.
Oribe Peralta extended Mexico's lead further after Hector failed to clear a cross in the 61st minute, while Darren Mattocks pulled a goal back for Jamaica with 12 minutes remaining.
"Mexico was a good team," Schafer said.
"They played great football in the first minutes and had chances; however, the mistakes we made were reflected in goals from Mexico."
Schafer added: "[Mexico] were better, stronger but congratulations to my team, everybody should be proud of them."
