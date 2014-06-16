Mexico need to shut down Neymar, says Marquez

Miguel Herrera's men take on Brazil in Fortaleza on Tuesday looking to build on last Friday's 1-0 win over Cameroon.

Brazil will be heavy favourites to claim victory following a 3-1 success against Croatia in the tournament opener, in which Neymar scored twice.

And Marquez, competing in his fourth World Cup, believes Mexico need to restrict the Barcelona forward's space in order to have any chance of securing all three points.

"We have to cover, have two against one, be fast and reduce the spaces on the pitch - do not let (Neymar) play," the defender told Globo.

"It was a good win (against Cameroon) and very important.

"Against Brazil, it will surely be a very difficult game.

"We know the talent of Neymar, Oscar, Hulk but we will train in ways to handle them."