Mexico v Uruguay: Osorio's men the in-form team heading into the Copa

Mexico head into their Copa America Centenario opener against Uruguay on Sunday with the best form of any nation competing in the special-edition tournament.

A late goal from Javier Hernandez gave Mexico a 1-0 victory over defending Copa champions Chile in their final warm-up game for the tournament.

The win extended Mexico's unbeaten run to an incredible 19 games, while their record under coach Juan Carlos Osorio is equally as impressive.

Since Osorio took over from Miguel Herrera in October, Mexico have won eight games in a row, without conceding a single goal in the process.

The form leaves the Central American nation - who have finished Copa runners-up on two occasions (1993 and 2001) - confident of going all the way.

"We arrive [at the tournament] in a very good moment," Osorio said after their win over Chile in San Diego, California.

"With the talent and commitment of the players, combined with the strategy and the way they are carrying out the plans we have decided on, Mexico has a great chance [to win the Copa America].

"This is football and anything can happen, but hopefully the dream of the Mexican public is the same dream of the players. We want it to take us far."

But while Mexico have defeated Chile, Paraguay, United States, Jamaica and Costa Rica - all competing at the Copa - during their unbeaten streak, Uruguay pose a much more difficult task.

Led by coach Oscar Tabarez, Uruguay have re-established themselves as one of the heavyweights of world football in recent years, finishing fourth at the 2010 World Cup and winning a record 15th Copa crown 12 months later.

Despite being the most successful nation in the tournament's history, Uruguay defender Alvaro Pereira knows Uruguay must be smart about how they approach Group C alongside Mexico, Venezuela and Jamaica.

"Uruguay has no obligation to win the Copa, but we definitely have to be responsible," the Getafe defender said ahead of the clash in Glendale, Arizona.

"We have a rich history and we want to keep writing it game by game.

"But we know it will be hard and unusual because of the added CONCACAF teams, as well as the large distance between stadiums."