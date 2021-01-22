Mhango sidelined for up to two weeks

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that frontman Gabadinho Mhango will be ruled out for their DStv Premiership clash against Maritzburg United due to injury.

The Malawian international picked up a quad strain during their goalless draw against Golden Arrows at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday and is now expected to be sidelined for up to two weeks.

The 28-year-old will now join an ever-growing list of injuries in the Buccaneers camp which now increases to five players.

Pirates also issued an update on Tshegofatso Mabasa, Abel Mabaso, Zakhele Lepasa and Paseka Mako, who all continue to mend their way back to full fitness.

Tshegofatso Mabasa (foot):

Continues to undergo rehabilitation with the strength and conditioning team. Expected time to return to full training: 3-4 weeks.

Abel Mabaso (ulna):

Removed cast earlier this week and has started to begin range movement and strength exercises. Expected time to return to full training: 4+ weeks.

Zakhele Lepasa (ankle):

Undergoing rehabilitation with the strength and conditioning team. Expected time to return to full training: 4+ weeks.

Paseka Mako (knee):

Continues with rehabilitation. Expected time to return to full training: 1-2 weeks.