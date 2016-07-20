Micale: I will rely on Neymar at Olympics

Brazil coach Rogerio Micale wants to be dependant on "super motivated" star Neymar at the Rio Olympics.

The Barcelona forward will lead the nation at their home Games as they bid for a first gold medal in Olympic football.

Micale said he had been impressed by how hungry Neymar was, and he will rely heavily on the 24-year-old.

"My impression was better than I expected. He's super motivated. He knows the importance of winning. He wants to help, and has shown what a great player he is," he told a news conference.

"We will do what we can to make Neymar feel good. He represents what is the best of Brazilian football.

"I want to be dependant on Neymar. What coach would not want him on their team?

"I always want him with me. We have to create a team, but the importance of the individual factor is also crucial."

Brazil have been drawn to face South Africa, Iraq and Denmark in Group A.