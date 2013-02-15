Michu committed to Swansea amid transfer talk
By Gregg Davies
Swansea City's star Spaniard Michu says he is fully committed to the Welsh side amid speculation he will leave the Liberty Stadium in the summer.
Michu has notched 18 goals in a superb debut campaign with the Swans and has been the subject of transfer talk.
The forward has moved to quash speculation and recently put pen to paper on a contract extension with the club until 2016.
“I am happy at the club,” Michu said at Swansea’s warm weather training camp in Dubai. I don’t know how long I will be at Swansea. I’m just enjoying it now.”
The South Wales outfit are preparing for their first ever appearance in the League Cup final and the Oviedo-born hitman is relishing the prospect of conquering Europe with the Swans.
“If we win the League Cup final we will be in Europe, then I will be very happy. I’m not thinking about any other teams.”
Michu, now allegedly rated at around £20 million, was in contention to make his Spain debut in a recent friendly against Uruguay after coach Vicente del Bosque hinted at a first cap.
By Tom Sharp
