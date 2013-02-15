Michu committed to Swansea amid transfer talk

Michu has notched 18 goals in a superb debut campaign with the Swans and has been the subject of transfer talk.

The forward has moved to quash speculation and recently put pen to paper on a contract extension with the club until 2016.

“I am happy at the club,” Michu said at Swansea’s warm weather training camp in Dubai. I don’t know how long I will be at Swansea. I’m just enjoying it now.”

The South Wales outfit are preparing for their first ever appearance in the League Cup final and the Oviedo-born hitman is relishing the prospect of conquering Europe with the Swans.

“If we win the League Cup final we will be in Europe, then I will be very happy. I’m not thinking about any other teams.”

Michu, now allegedly rated at around £20 million, was in contention to make his Spain debut in a recent friendly against Uruguay after coach Vicente del Bosque hinted at a first cap.



