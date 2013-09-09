Michu hails 'stronger' Swansea this season

With deals for Wilfried Bony - a club-record £12 million arrival from Vitesse Arnhem - and Jonjo Shelvey among those completed early, the club made just one signing on deadline day that saw them bring in Getafe forward Alvaro Vazquez on loan.

And for Michu, who was the top scorer for the Welsh side in his debut season last term, the additions have helped them to sufficiently strengthen ahead of a busy campaign that will include UEFA Europa League football.

"I think our signings this summer were very good," he told the club's official website. "We are stronger this year.

"Everybody is speaking Spanish in changing rooms now! Michael (Laudrup) knows these players, but I'm very happy, not only with the Spanish signings, but with all the signings this summer.

"When you play with high quality players, it's easy to play. They help you a lot."

The Spaniard will now prepare for a tough few weeks with the Premier League club - who soon face three fixtures in less than a week as they see a Europa League group match against Valencia wedged between two league clashes, against Crystal Palace and Liverpool.