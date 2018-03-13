Mickey Mouse midfielder? Fellaini shows off Disney-inspired hairdo
Marouane Fellaini has swapped his trademark afro for a haircut inspired by Disney.
Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has taken his love for unique looks to hair-raising new heights in a Disney-inspired photoshoot for style magazine GQ.
Never one to shy away from the spotlight, the 30-year-old adapted his eye-catching afro into a Mickey Mouse-style haircut in pictures released on Tuesday.
In an accompanying interview, Fellaini defended the playing style that has seen him sent off three times in England's top-flight.
"I think it's easy for them to portray me as an aggressive player but I'm not," he told GQ.
"I try to play my game, I try my best to recover the ball quickly: that's my job. Try to be better all the time, to give my best for the team, for the club. I always want to improve."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.