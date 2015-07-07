Micronesia thrashed again, this time 46-0

The Federated States of Micronesia had another tough day at the office, as they made it 114 goals conceded in three group games at the Pacific Games.

The latest result was another record broken, as Vanuatu claimed a 46-0 win in Port Moresby on Tuesday.

Unfortunately for Micronesia, their results got worse as the tournament went on in Papua New Guinea.

Their maiden outing at an Oceania Football Confederation event opened with a 30-0 loss to Tahiti.

A 38-0 defeat at the hands of Fiji followed, before the 46-goal loss to Vanuatu.

The result set a new highest score at the competition, but will not be recognised as a record by FIFA as Micronesia are not ranked by the governing body.

Australia hold the honour for the biggest victory in a FIFA-recognised international football match, having beaten American Samoa 31-0 in a qualifier for the 2002 World Cup.

The Pacific Games are also used as qualifying for the 2016 Rio Olympics.