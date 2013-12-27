Mid-season break inevitable, says Rooney

The reigning Premier League champions are preparing themselves for their second game in the space of three days, with Saturday's trip to Norwich City following Thursday's dramatic 3-2 success over Hull City.

United's visit to Carrow represents the third of four matches in the space of 12 days, in a hectic end-of-year schedule.

The fixture pile-up has caused concern among many in the top flight, with Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini and Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger among those to criticise the schedule.

And Rooney feels it is inevitable a break will be introduced in England, and also believes it could benefit the international side.

Speaking to MUTV, he said: "Two days after a game we are normally in a pool and in the gym, recovering from the last game.

"Obviously it's a bit different at this time of year. I still think that in England there should be a winter break, I think that would benefit everyone but we have to get on with it, we're professionals and we're looking forward to it.

"In terms of recharging your batteries and getting the team ready it would help. I also think it would benefit the international set-up too. Hopefully that will come in. I think it's only a matter of time."

United head into the Norwich fixture after a difficult encounter with Hull, in which David Moyes' men had to overcome a 2-0 deficit, with Rooney's superb volley the pick of the goals.

The England international is now expecting a difficult challenge from Chris Hughton's men.

He added: "Saturday's match will be different to what we faced today and Norwich will be different as well.

"It's always a good atmosphere at Carrow Road and I'm sure they'll come out running and trying to get in our faces, but we have to show our quality and hopefully that will win us the game."