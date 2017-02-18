Middle finger gesture was because I was spat at - Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has admitted to raising his middle finger to supporters in the aftermath of Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin, but claimed he did so because he was spat on.

Second-half substitute Robert Lewandowski rescued a point for Bayern by equalising with virtually the last kick of the game, before the final whistle sparked angry clashes between the two sets of players.

Lewandowski's goal arrived in the 96th minute and Hertha's players and supporters protested the referee's decision to allow more than the allotted amount of stoppage time to be played.

Ancelotti was the target of abuse from the home supporters at Olympiastadion, and the 57-year-old admitted to reacting to the provocation by gesturing with his middle finger.

He told Bild: "Yes, I made that gesture, because I was spat on."

Bayern remain unbeaten in their last 10 Bundesliga matches, but their lead at the top of the table could be cut to five points if Red Bull Leipzig beat Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.