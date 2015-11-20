Middlesbrough 1 QPR 0: Last-gasp win puts Karanka's men third

Grant Leadbitter's injury-time penalty saw Middlesbrough defeat QPR 1-0 and move up to third in the Championship.

In a stunning finale at the Riverside Stadium on Friday, Leroy Fer was sent off for handling Daniel Ayala's acrobatic shot on the goal-line.

Leadbitter stepped up and sent Robert Green the wrong way from the spot in the third minute of added time to put Aitor Karanka's side within one point of leaders Hull City.

Prior to the frantic finish, Boro had wasted the best opportunity when David Nugent hit the post from Albert Adomah's run and cutback, with the ball fortuitously rebounding into the arms of Green.

The defeat leaves QPR, who were managed by Kevin Blackwell with interim boss Neil Warnock absent for personal reasons, 13th in the table after a fourth consecutive game without scoring.