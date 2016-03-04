Middlesbrough 2 Wolves 1: Ramirez double sends Karanka's men top
Middlesbrough moved to the top of the Championship with a home victory against mid-table Wolves.
Gaston Ramirez scored an impressive double as Middlesbrough comfortably defeated Wolves 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium on Friday to move top of the Championship.
The on-loan Southampton midfielder's opening goal arrived on 24 minutes when the visitors failed to clear a free-kick and he headed home Adam Clayton's cross from close range.
Ramirez made it two on 56 minutes with a wonderful curling effort from the left-hand corner of the penalty area which found the far corner.
Wolves got a late consolation when Boro defender Ben Gibson headed into his own net with one minute remaining, but home keeper Dimitrios Konstantopoulos did not have a single save to make in a match that was not as close as the scoreline suggests.
The win puts Aitor Karanka's men two points clear of second-placed Burnley, who play rivals Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, while Wolves slip down to 14th position after their fourth loss in five league games.
