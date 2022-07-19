Middlesbrough sign Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen on loan

Middlesbrough have signed USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

Steffen, 27, who signed a new long-term deal with City in November, will join up with the Sky Bet Championship club for their pre-season friendly at Morecambe on Tuesday evening.

Boro boss Chris Wilder told the club’s official website: “I think it’s a big coup for us and so I’m delighted we’ve brought Zack in.

“We knew we had to improve the goalkeeping department. We brought in Liam Roberts and now we’re adding Zack, who has just signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Man City.

“Man City don’t hand out four-and-a-half-year contracts if they don’t think anything of them.”

Steffen, who joined City from Columbus Crew for a reported £7million in 2019, made nine appearances in all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side last season.

Capped 29 times by his country, he has made 21 City appearances in total and spent the 2020/21 season on loan in the Bundesliga with Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Wilder added: “Everyone knows his situation, he needed to play because of the World Cup. He had an agreement with Man City, but he could have easily stayed there and sat comfortably as their number two.”