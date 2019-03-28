Midfielder Alan Power extends Kilmarnock stay

Kilmarnock midfielder Alan Power has signed a three-year contract extension.

The 31-year-old Irishman has established himself as a key player in the heart of Steve Clarke’s midfield after a slow start to life in Scotland in the summer of 2017.

Power, whose previous deal was set to expire at the end of the season, told the club’s website: “I’m absolutely thrilled to extend my contract with Killie until the end of the 2022 season.

“The fans here have always been great, and I’ve been lucky to play under Steve and feature regularly in the team.

“The boys have been playing so well since the manager arrived and I’m looking forward to continuing to do my best out there on the park.”