Mignolet backs 'fearless' Origi to be a Premier League star

Simon Mignolet hailed Liverpool team-mate Divock Origi as "fearless" and believes the forward has a big future ahead of him.

Origi scored a vital away goal for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's side managed to secure a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund in their Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday.

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers signed Origi in 2014 for a reported £10million but the Belgian was immediately loaned back to Lille, before linking up with the Merseyside club ahead of the 2015-16 season.

The 20-year-old made his Premier League debut in a 3-1 loss to Manchester United in September and has since established himself as a regular under Klopp following a return from injury.

Liverpool goalkeeper Mignolet praised Origi's efforts against Dortmund and thinks it will not be long before he establishes himself as one of the best forwards in England and even Europe.

"I knew Divock could perform like that because we see it in training every day. I know what he can do," Origi's countryman Mignolet told the Liverpool Echo.

"He had some time to adapt to the demands of English football. A few injuries stopped him but he has got everything you need to make it as a striker in the Premier League and in Europe.

"He's strong, he keeps the ball, he's so quick, he can score a goal, and he works his socks off.

"That work-rate is the most important thing for us, especially when you play away from home against a team like Dortmund with someone like [Mats] Hummels who is their playmaker.

"Divock worked so hard for us to win the ball back. That made a big difference for us and it was nice to see.

"You could see he wasn't fazed by the occasion. That's probably down to his age. There was no fear and that's a good thing.

"He's a good character and hopefully he can keep doing the things he's doing. If he does then he will have a great future ahead of him."