Mihajlovic: AC Milan got nervous after Bacca's goal

Sinisa Mihajlovic rued AC Milan's inability to hold on to their 1-0 lead against Torino and believes nervousness saw them concede an equaliser in Saturday's Serie A encounter.

Carlos Bacca opened the scoring after coming off the bench in the second half, yet Daniele Baselli restored parity with the Turin side's first shot on target, much to the frustration of the Milan coach.

"We put in a good performance, but we just stopped playing after we grabbed the lead," Mihajlovic told reporters.

"It is almost as if we got nervous after we opened the scoring. We always play well for one half or so.

"And then we started playing again after they levelled the scoring. It is a matter of anxiety. I have to fix the same problems game after game. We are Milan and have to be more clever.

"We dropped two points here. I understand that the fans are not satisfied, but we are disappointed as well.

"We just keep trying to improve and grow, though."