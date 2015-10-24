Mihajlovic: AC Milan will need an exorcist if I don't succeed!

Sinisa Mihajlovic has suggested AC Milan will require an exorcist if he is unable to achieve his goals with the club.

The former Sampdoria boss replaced Filippo Inzaghi in June after the ex-striker failed to steer the team into European competition.

And the Serbian believes that if he cannot turn the club's fortunes around they may require divine intervention to rid San Siro of its demons.

"I know what I want to do here and I will certainly achieve it. I have what it takes to do well at Milan. If I can't do it, then they need to call an exorcist," Mihajlovic told Milan Channel.

"I know how football works. If the results aren't there, football has its rules.

"I believe that before changing coach, the club must see if the team is behind him.

"Milan are working hard to emerge from this difficult moment and I remain convinced I can solve Milan's problems.

"How do I fix things? Sometimes you need to get angry in public, sometimes in private. It depends on how you want to push the team forward. Sometimes you need the carrot, other times the stick.

"I want to thank Carlo Ancelotti, Arrigo Sacchi and Fabio Capello who all said nice things about me this week."

President Silvio Berlusconi refused to give Mihajlovic a public display of support with the side 13th in Serie A, but the coach insisted they have a positive relationship and he has his trust.

"I have an excellent rapport with him and we speak often. The other night he told me to relax and that for me is a sign of faith," he added.

"I want to thank him for this opportunity and it's a privilege to discuss ideas with him, not just about football, but of everything."