Mihajlovic aims to cool clamour around Donnarumma

AC Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has urged critics to be patient with goalkeeping protege Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 16-year-old became the youngest goalkeeper in to start a match in Serie A history in last weekend's 2-1 win over Sassuolo at San Siro and he kept Milan's first clean sheet of the league campaign as Luca Antonelli scored the only goal to sink Chievo on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's trip to Lazio, Mihajlovic explained that he was wary of Donnarumma's every action being over-analysed as the clamour around the youngster continues to grow.

"Donnarumma is a jewel of Milan," he told the club's in-house television channel.

"He needs to be treated with more affection and faith. He has showed he has character and those that judge him for every incident should put themselves in his shoes.

"He is 16 years old. He doesn’t need to worry about what has been written. He has my complete confidence and I know he has broad shoulders.

"The main thing is that he keeps doing well."