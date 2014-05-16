Mihajlovic confident of Sampdoria stay

Mihajlovic is managing at his fourth Serie A club, after short stints at each of Bologna, Catania and Fiorentina since 2008, and also time in charge of Serbia's national team.

Delio Rossi was sacked by the club in November, and Mihajlovic steered Sampdoria to 12th and top-flight safety.

And the 45-year-old Serb is keen to remain at the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris.

"We talked, there is no signature yet, but we're getting there," Mihajlovic told Secolo XIX.

"Am I staying? I cannot say anything. We are here, we're talking and will certainly meet again in a few days to discuss it some more.

"I can say we are on the right track."

Mihajlovic had been linked to Lazio, but meetings with the club on Thursday were reportedly positive.