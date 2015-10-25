Mihajlovic delighted with AC Milan's desire

Sinisa Mihajlovic was delighted with AC Milan's gritty performance after their last-gasp Serie A victory over 10-man Sassuolo on Sunday.

Luiz Adriano's late header spared Milan's blushes after Domenico Berardi's sublime free-kick had levelled proceedings following Carlos Bacca's opener.

The pressure has mounted on former Sampdoria coach Mihajlovic in recent weeks, with Milan having won only three of their opening eight fixtures prior to the Sassuolo clash, but he believes that his side have turned a corner with Sunday's win.

"Relaxed? No. Satisfied, yes, I am," Mihajlovic said. "These games you have to win with your heart, as well as the tactics and technique.

"Everyone expects that Milan play well and win, there are difficulties, but we deserved to win today. We created chances and had 13 shots on goal and we never gave up.

"We are in this situation since the beginning of the season. There are people against me, maybe, but I want to thank the fans because during the game they have supported the team."

Next up for Milan is a home game against Chievo on Wednesday.