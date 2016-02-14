Mihajlovic expects in-form AC Milan to push for third place

Sinisa Mihajlovic believes AC Milan are on course to finish third in Serie A and secure Champions League football after beating Genoa 2-1 on Sunday.

Goals from Carlos Bacca and Keisuke Honda helped Milan take a 2-0 lead at San Siro before Alessio Cerci pulled one back late on as the hosts made it seven successive games unbeaten in Italy's top flight.

The Rossoneri are sixth in the standings, four points back from third-placed Roma, who beat Carpi 3-1 away on Friday.

"We had to win and we have done just that. We played well and we gave away very few chances," Mihajlovic told a news conference.

"Matches have to be killed off though otherwise the result is always hanging in the balance. The team played well against a side that makes it hard for you and frustrates your play. We deserved to win.

"Looking at our rivals, we are in better shape than them at this moment in several areas. If we keep these performances going, and keep improving in front of goal, we will also be in the hunt for third place."

Milan visit second-placed Napoli next week as they look to continue their resurgence and Mihajlovic expects a tough encounter at Stadio San Paolo.

"We know that Napoli and Juventus are the two strongest teams.

"They [Napoli] have incredible potential in attack with [Gonzalo] Higuain. But it won't be easy for them facing us.

"It will be a great match and we will play our game like we always do. We are going for the win, as I have always done in my career.

"Whoever doesn't give his all for the entire match, won't play."