Mihajlovic: I feel like I lost

Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic said his side's 2-1 win over Empoli felt like a defeat, and called for his players to show "more personality" after a laboured start to the Serie A season.

Milan were beaten 2-0 by Fiorentina on the opening weekend of the season, and needed a second-half winner from Luiz Adriano to overcome Empoli, after Riccardo Saponara quickly cancelled out Carlos Bacca's brilliant solo opening goal.

It was Bacca's first goal for the club since joining from Sevilla, and Mihajlovic's first win since taking the reins, but he had little positive to say about his side's performance.

"I feel like I lost. I can't say that I'm happy," he said. "The only thing to savour is the result.

"Nothing has changed from last year. Milan didn't deserve to win the game. It's as if there is a fear here."

He went on: "There is something that goes on in the minds of the players. We must have more personality.

"During the week we are working fine, but today I have not seen anything good."

Mihajlovic did have some praise for Bacca and Adriano, and he will hope the win inspires the rest of his side they prepare for the first of this season's Milan derbies against Inter.

"We only won thanks to our two great strikers," said Mihajlovic. "All else was disastrous.

"The two up front have always tried to go deep, but we always play sideways balls. In midfield we played without risking anything and just looking for simple steps that do not lead anywhere."

Mihajlovic made reference to the jeering his players were subjected to by the home crowd, but insisted they should ignore the fans' impatience.

He said: "We're trying to change the way we play but I realise that it takes a little patience.

"This is all a question of mind. We need to get on the field trying to have fun and not always thinking about what can happen if we concede a goal, or if there is whistling from the stands."