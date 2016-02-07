Mihajlovic: Milan deserved to win against Udinese

Sinisa Mihajlovic insisted AC Milan's performance warranted a victory after watching his side draw 1-1 with Udinese in Serie A on Sunday.

M'Baye Niang's third goal in as many games rescued a point for Milan at San Siro after Pablo Armero had put Udinese in front in the 17th minute, while Andrea Bertolacci hit the crossbar late on and Carlos Bacca was denied by an excellent save from visiting goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis.

The result put an end to the Rossoneri's three-match winning streak but Mihajlovic felt his team did enough to earn all three points.

"We regret not winning, it was a great opportunity to close the gap in the standings, but I want to congratulate the team, who tried to win until the last minute," he told Premium Sport.

"We deserved three points, we lacked lucidity and luck. If we continue to play like we climb the standings. It is a random result; the performance was there.

"We conceded a goal on the only Udinese shot. The first half was balanced, although we were less dangerous. We created situations that we could have done better with. In the second half there was no (contest) and we also hit the crossbar. It was impossible not to win it, but it happened.

"We should not let this bring us down but continue to work and play as we are doing."

Mihajlovic had to withdraw Niang and Juraj Kucka due to injury concerns but the Milan coach does not believe either player's problem is particularly serious.

"Both changes were forced," he said. "Kucka and Niang had some problems. I was going to make a change [at half-time] but not Kucka.

"It's nothing, but we preferred not to risk it."