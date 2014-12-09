Mihajlovic: No fear of Juventus for Samp

Juventus will host Sampdoria on Sunday - the only two teams in Serie A with just one defeat this season - and Mihajlovic reckons his side can compete with the Turin giants after moving into the top four.

Mihajlovic's men won 3-1 at Hellas Verona on Monday with Sampdoria's front three of Eder, Stefano Koaka and Manolo Gabbiadini shining for the Genoa-based team.

It was Sampdoria's first win away from home this season, while it was also the first time they have won at Hellas' Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi in 45 years, and Mihajlovic hopes that breakthrough victory will help them build throughout the campaign.

"It's an important victory for us," Mihajlovic told Sky Sport Italia.

"It's our first away win, on a ground where we hadn't won since 1969.

"Like Juventus, we've only lost once, although we could have done better.

"We're happy with the result and we look forward to the next game with Juventus. I always demand more, because I know this team can do more.

"We've deserved to win in all the games we've won, and we should even probably have four or five points more in other games, which we couldn't close out.

"Today I'm happy with the result and being fourth in the league."

Eder opened the scoring from the spot in the 28th minute and although the home side equalised before half-time through Luca Toni, Sampdoria were not to be denied.

Okaka put the visitors back in front in the 57th minute, getting his head to Gabbiadini's cross, while the latter wrapped up the points five minutes later, tapping in from Eder's centre.

While Sampdoria have triumphed away to Juventus as recently as two seasons ago, that is their only road win against next week's opposition since 2005.

Juventus lead Serie A with 35 points after drawing 0-0 with Fiorentina on Friday, while Sampdoria (26 points) are fourth, one behind third-placed Genoa, and one ahead of fifth-placed Napoli.