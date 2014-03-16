Mihajlovic ready to make changes to Samp side

Goals from Carlos Carmona, Giacomo Bonaventura and German Denis highlighted Samp's inconsistent nature of late, coming on the back of consecutive wins that in turn had followed successive defeats.

Mihajlovic was distinctly unimpressed with his team's display, calling into the question the attitude of some of his players.

"I don't want to look bad or be embarrassed," he said.

"In the next game, we'll see who plays. I choose first men and then players, so I don't want anyone who thinks they are a phenomenon.

"We saw the Sampdoria of five months ago. Now we have to find ourselves again, because this is a real hammering.

"I hope the lads can learn, but I get the feeling some of them have let success go to their heads. Now I will take action. From now on only the men play.

"In the first 15 minutes we tried to play, but the team was already sated. I have to take responsibility for that, because it means I must motivate them more.

"So far it has been an extraordinary campaign, but if we play like we did then we're capable of throwing it all away."