Mihajlovic refuses to commit to Sampdoria

The result was enough to assure the Stadio Luigi Ferraris outfit 12th place, finishing a point clear of their opponents on Saturday.

But Mihajlovic was in a reflective mood following the final whistle.

"For my tenure I give the team eight out of 10, though we could have aspired to something more if we had changed mentality," he is quoted as telling Sky Sport Italia. "The lads worked so hard from the moment I arrived and we focused on their confidence.

"We always played to win and not to avoid defeat, which is important for a team fighting for its Serie A survival.

"After achieving that target, a bit of a psychological dip was only normal, as we were drained."

Mihajlovic has been in talks over a new contract with the club, but now says he will not return to those discussions until next weekend.

"As I said yesterday, everything with regards to my future and the next sporting season will be discussed only from next Sunday," he added.