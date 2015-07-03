Mihajlovic wants to instill fear factor at Milan

Sinisa Mihajlovic wants to bring a fear factor back to Milan after taking over at San Siro.

Milan finished a lowly 10th in Serie A last season, ending the campaign 35 points behind champions Juventus.

That dismal term ended the short reign of Filippo Inzaghi, with Mihajlovic taking over in June after confirming his departure from Sampdoria.

And, in his first media conference as Milan coach, Mihajlovic said: "I will do everything I can to try and take Milan back to the top of Italian football.

"The club are working extremely well, especially in the transfer market. I'm convinced that in Italy there isn't a more ambitious project than the one at Milan at the moment.

"The only way I can convince the fans is with my hard work, there is nothing from the past that makes me a Milan person, I'm going to have to earn that.

"I want my team to instil fear into other teams and respect from other teams. We're going to be a team of devils that will instil fear in others, we must have faith, we must be optimistic."

Club president Silvio Berlusconi added on his decision to hire the former Inter defender: "He has a big personality, an important personality.

"He's shown that he's capable of being a leader, he understands football. He's also shown that he studies his opponents thoroughly.

"We were convinced he was the right man for the job after weighing up many options."