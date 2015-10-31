Mihajlovic: We could lose to Lazio

Sinisa Mihajlovic has admitted AC Milan could very well lose Sunday's Serie A match against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Milan coach feels his side are often favourites, yet believes Lazio are one a number of teams that are on equal footing.

"As I often say, there are 13 teams in the league against which we start as the favourites," he said.

"Then, there are another five or six teams where it's all to play for. One of these is Lazio. The others are Juve, Roma, Inter, Fiorentina and Napoli.

"In those matches, you can win, lose or draw and it depends on a host of factors. Should we win, it would be a big confidence boost. When you lose, it’s never nice. But it's easier to accept a defeat against a side like Lazio than a team of a lower quality.

"We're going to Rome to try and win. We know Lazio have problems on the road, but at home, they have won all eight home games. To come away with a win, we need to give our best performance of the season.

"I have confidence in my players and we have the ability to beat Lazio. We will go there to try and impose our game and win. They have weak points. Mentally we're stronger after a three-match unbeaten run and we want to extend our unbeaten streak."

Milan sit eighth in the Serie A table heading into Sunday's encounter, with 16 points from 10 games, while Lazio are two points and two places better off.