Mike Bahre leaves Barnsley

Barnsley have announced that midfielder Mike Bahre has left the club by mutual consent.

The 25-year-old joined the Tykes from Hannover in August 2018 but has not featured in the first team since July.

Barnsley and the player have agreed to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

The club said: “Mike has been a thorough professional in his time at Oakwell and everyone at the Club wishes him well in his future endeavours.”