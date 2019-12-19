Manchester City blast Arsenal’s “shambolic” pursuit of Mikel Arteta

The Spaniard, who starred for the Gunners as a player between 2011 and 2016, is the favourite to succeed Unai Emery in the Emirates hot seat.

He is currently assistant to Pep Guardiola at City, and the Mirror reports that the Premier League champions have been far from impressed by the conduct of their domestic rivals.

A source at the Etihad described Arsenal’s move for Arteta as “shambolic”, while claiming that there still hasn’t been any official contact from the north London club.

The insider said: “It’s surprising to hear that plans are being made by Arsenal to unveil our coach as their Head Coach on Friday, on the basis that no contact has been made by the club to discuss this matter."

Arteta was in the dugout for City’s League Cup quarter-final win over Oxford on Wednesday, but Arsenal officials were photographed outside his Manchester home on Monday following the Premier League clash between the two sides on Sunday.

The Spaniard is said to have agreed terms for a three-and-a-half year contract at the Emirates, and Arsenal are keen to make the announcement before they face Everton on Saturday.

Guardiola has backed his colleague and won’t stop him from taking on his first senior management role, but Arsenal will have to fork out a seven-figure compensation sum for his services.

