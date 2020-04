Mikel Arteta has left his role as first-team coach at Manchester City to take up the vacant post of Arsenal head coach.

The 37-year-old ended his playing career with the Gunners in 2016 and joined City’s coaching team in the same year.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the Spanish international’s career in pictures.

Arteta began his career in his native Spain, playing for the Barcelona B and C sides and then Paris St Germain before joining Rangers in 2002, aged 20 (Ben Curtis/PA)

Arteta scored twelve goals from 50 appearances for Rangers, including a goal on his Old Firm debut (Maurice McDonald/PA)

Arteta was an essential part of Rangers’ 2003 domestic treble, eventually leaving the club in 2004 to return to Spain and play for Real Sociedad (Andrew Milligan/PA)

After a season-long spell at Sociedad, where he struggled to establish himself in the squad, Arteta returned to Britain in 2005 to join Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Arteta became a hugely popular figure at Everton, scoring 28 goals over 174 fixtures (Peter Byrne/PA)

During the 2010/11 season Arteta scored against Manchester United during a comeback that ended in a 3-3 draw, and in the Merseyside Derby against Liverpool where Everton won 2-0 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Arteta eventually left Everton in 2011 after six years at the club, joining Arsenal for a reported fee of £10 million (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Arteta made his Arsenal debut against Swansea in 2011, when his new club won 1-0 (Daniel Hambury/PA)

Appointed as captain in 2014, the midfielder scored 11 goals from 110 appearances (Adam Davy/PA)

Arteta led the club to two successive FA Community Shields in 2014 and 2015 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Arsenal won the FA Cup twice under his reign as captain, in both 2013/14 and 2014/15 (Nick Potts/PA)

The Spaniard left Arsenal in 2016, choosing to end his playing career when his contract reached its end (Scott Heavey/PA)

Arteta took up a coaching role at Manchester City in 2016, working alongside first-team manager Pep Guardiola (Martin Rickett/PA)