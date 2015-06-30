Milan agree to terminate Muntari contract

Milan have come to an agreement with Sulley Muntari to terminate the player's contract.

After joining Milan on loan from rivals Inter in January 2012, Muntari signed permanently later that year and agreed a new two-year contract in 2014.

However, the 30-year-old midfielder fell out of favour last term and will not form a part of Sinisa Mihajlovic's first-team plans for the 2015-16 season.

A club statement read: "AC Milan and Sulley Muntari have reached a mutual agreement to terminate the contract that tied the player to the club.

"AC Milan would like to thank Muntari for his dedication and professionalism during his years at the club and wish him all the best for the future."